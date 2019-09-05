DAMAGE REPORTS: Trees down, roads closed as Dorian strikes area

DAMAGE REPORTS: Trees down, roads closed as Dorian strikes area
police lights (Source: Luke Burdsall)
By WMBF News Staff | September 5, 2019 at 5:33 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 5:33 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The strong winds and storm surge of Hurricane Dorian are resulting in a number of damage reports throughout the viewing area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting the following incidents:

TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 04:59 HORRY SC544 x[US501]

TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 05:00 HORRYSC9 x[S57]

TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 05:00 HORRYSC9 x[CHARTER DR]

POWER LINES IN ROAD IN PROGRESS 05:02 HORRY HWY 57 [RETREAT SUBDIVISION]

POWER LINES IN ROAD ROADWAY BLKD 05:03 HORRY COX FERRY RD x[DESTINY LN]

Click here to follow real-time SCHP updates in real time.

In Horry County, as of about 5:30 a.m., there are no roads closed due to storm surge.

Click here to check on roads throughout the area.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.