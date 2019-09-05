DAMAGE REPORTS: Trees down, roads closed as Dorian strikes area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The strong winds and storm surge of Hurricane Dorian are resulting in a number of damage reports throughout the viewing area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting the following incidents:
TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 04:59 HORRY SC544 x[US501]
TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 05:00 HORRYSC9 x[S57]
TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 05:00 HORRYSC9 x[CHARTER DR]
POWER LINES IN ROAD IN PROGRESS 05:02 HORRY HWY 57 [RETREAT SUBDIVISION]
POWER LINES IN ROAD ROADWAY BLKD 05:03 HORRY COX FERRY RD x[DESTINY LN]
In Horry County, as of about 5:30 a.m., there are no roads closed due to storm surge.
