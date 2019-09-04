Swinney, Clemson open doors to displaced Coastal Carolina football team

CLEMSON, SC (WMBF) - Colleges and universities around the state of South Carolina are extending a helping hand to those displaced by Hurricane Dorian. The Coastal Carolina football team is among those receiving aid, as the team prepares for its second game of the season amidst the uncertainty of the storm.
The team took to social media Wednesday to thank the reigning national champion Clemson Tigers for their hospitality.
CCU athletics says the team will remain in Greenville to train and practice before flying out Friday. The Chanticleers will face off against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.
