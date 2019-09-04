Royal Caribbean donating $1M for Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS (WMBF) – The Royal Caribbean cruise line is giving $1 million to help the Bahamas recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
According to information on Royal Caribbean’s website, ITM – its partners in the Holistica joint venture that is developing the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport – is also donating an additional $100,000.
“The Bahamas has always been more than a destination for Royal Caribbean and our guests,” according to a statement from the cruise line. “For more than half a century, we’ve made many friends and many memories.”
Royal Caribbean is also asking anyone who would like to donate to relief efforts in the Bahamas to do so. Click here to make a donation.
“To make sure our donations go where they can do the most good, we are collaborating with the Bahamian government and our non-profit partner, the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), and a network of Bahamian charities and organizations, including the Bahamas Feeding Network,” according to a statement from Royal Caribbean.
The donation includes matching every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF.
Royal Caribbean’s announcement comes as officials are taking a look at the devastation caused to the Bahamas by Dorian.
The official death toll in the Bahamas stood at seven but was certain to rise, according to the Associated Press.
Rescuers trying to reach drenched and stunned victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas fanned out across a blasted landscape of smashed and flooded homes Wednesday, while disaster relief organizations rushed to bring in food and medicine.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.