Robeson public works building 12-foot dam in previously flooded community

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials with Robeson County are bracing for the effects of Hurricane Dorian, and using lessons learned in previous storms to guide their preparation.
Lumberton Mayor Pro Tem John Cantey took to Facebook Wednesday morning to announce the construction of a 12-foot barrier on VFW Road in West Lumberton, a street that flooded during previous storms.
“Rest assured that we are doing everything humanly possible to protect our Citizens,” Cantey wrote in the post.
“We will be working throughout the night and tomorrow to complete this Dam," he finished.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.