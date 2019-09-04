Robeson County deputies searching for man accused of kidnapping, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies are still looking for a man accused of a series of violent crimes in the Pee Dee.
34-year-old Trenton Dwayne Pearson of Red Springs is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and assault on a female. Law enforcement says the charges are in relation to a robbery that occurred on September 1, 2019 at approximately 9:05 pm.
Deputies say the initial call was to the 14000 block of Hwy 71 N. Shannon in reference to a female who was robbed after leaving Easy Mart convenience store. The victim stated a male subject emerged from the back seat as she started driving from the store. The victim stated that the male subject placed a sharp object to her neck. The victim then slammed on brakes and jumped out of the vehicle. The suspect left the location with the vehicle.
Deputies say Pearson is also wanted for robberies in the counties of Hoke, Scotland and Cumberland.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pearson is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 371-3170 or (910) 671-3100
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.