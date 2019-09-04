Report: South Carolina ranks 4th in the nation for most gonorrhea cases

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A study released this week shows South Carolina is among the nations worse in spreading and contracting one specific sexually transmitted disease.
The study, conducted by Health Testing Centers, ranks South Carolina #4 in the nation for most reported gonorrhea cases. The data comes from the Centers for Disease Control, who last released STD data through 2017.
South Carolina ranked No. 4 with 254.4 Gonorrhea cases per 100,000 people and No. 5 for Chlamydia cases with 649.8 per 100,000 people. These were/This was above (or below) the national average of 171.9 cases and 528.8 cases for Gonorrhea and Chlamydia, respectively.
Nationally, STD cases jumped from 679,028 in 1941 -- the year testing began -- to nearly 2.4 million. Gonorrhea has seen the most dramatic increase at 18.6%, Syphilis cases have increased 15.3% and Chlamydia has increased by 6.9%.
