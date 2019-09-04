President Donald Trump approves federal disaster declaration for North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - United States President Donald Trump has approved Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the state.
On Tuesday night, President Trump tweeted that he was getting the North Carolina emergency declaration completed and signed.
“North Carolinians have faced tough storms before and we’re taking every precaution to make sure we’re prepared. I appreciate the support of our federal partners in making sure our state is ready to respond to whatever Hurricane Dorian brings,” Governor Cooper said.
According to White House officials, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.
Governor Cooper requested the federal declaration on Sept. 2 after issuing a state emergency declaration on Aug. 30.
The federal declaration will speed federal aid to the state, including bringing more FEMA and military personnel and resources for preparation and relief efforts.
On Tuesday, Governor Cooper ordered evacuations from the barrier islands.
The North Carolina Division of Emergency Management continues to coordinate with local communities, staging supplies, emergency personnel and swift water response teams and opening shelters.
Families are encouraged to prepare emergency plans and supply kits and should download the Ready NC app or follow NC Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates and to learn how to prepare for the storm.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.