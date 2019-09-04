Pawleys Island police to get head count of who stays, who goes before Dorian arrives

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Storm surge along the Grand Strand will be the main threat as Hurricane Dorian churns closer and closer to the South Carolina coast.
Meteorologists say storm surge between three to seven feet is possible. Storm surge of this height would lead to significant coastal flooding of flood prone areas.
Pawley’s Island police will be going around the island Wednesday, getting a head count of who’s deciding to stay and who’s deciding to leave. Police Chief Michael Fanning said most of the houses will be affected if there’s a seven-foot storm surge.
“What part of the tide it comes in it could be really high and we will not be able to reach them and we would like to check on them before and after the storm to make sure there were no injuries,” Fanning said.
Fanning said there were still a lot of people on the island Tuesday but they’ll be closing access to the island at noon Wednesday.
A family who lives in Surfside Beach said they’ve ridden out storms before and they have no plan to leave.
“We’re going to hangout and watch the storm, we’re a category C for evacuations so we’ve holding it tight, we got everything ready and prepped to go,” the father said.
The mother of two isn't as excited as her kids are about the hurricane since they get to miss a few days of school.
“A little nervous, not too terrible. Definitely not the category 4 or 5 like they were calling with back with Michael and Florence, but we shall see,” the mother said.
Impacts are expected to begin here Thursday along the Grand Strand.
