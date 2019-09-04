Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to house fire on Canal Street

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are responding to a house fire.
Crews were called to the 800 block of Canal Street, near Robert Grissom Parkway and 10th Avenue North.
Myrtle Beach fire Lt. Jon Evans said everyone inside the home made it out safely.
It’s not clear what started the fire at this time.
WMBF News has a crew on the scene who says there are several fire trucks and ambulances on the scene.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area for their safety and for the safety of the crews.
