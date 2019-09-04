Myrtle Beach area campgrounds close as Hurricane Dorian approaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Ocean Lakes Family Campground and Lakewood Camping Resort in the Myrtle Beach area are officially closed as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Ocean Lakes Campground said its security teammates will be patrolling the campground and will provide updates as the storm approaches.
“Thank you all for the support and prayers. We are praying for everyone in the storm’s path,” Ocean Lakes said in a Facebook post.
Officials there said it will open as soon as it can after the storm.
Lakewood announced on its website that the resort is not in operation due the mandatory evacuation that’s in place. Lakewood had guests leave by 10 a.m. Monday ahead of the storm.
PirateLand Family Camping Resort announced on its website that it will close to guests at noon Wednesday. All facilities will be closed on Thursday. PirateLand said it hopes to resume normal hours of operation on Friday.
