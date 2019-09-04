MYR remaining open despite Dorian, increasing flight cancellations

The Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) is open and operating as usual. While a few flight operations have already been canceled it is anticipated that the number of flight cancellations will escalate throughout the day. All airlines operating at MYR have posted “Travel Advisories” on their websites, providing instructions on how to re-book flights impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Travelers must contact their airlines, not the Airport, for up-to-date flight information.