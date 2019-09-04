MYR remaining open despite Dorian, increasing flight cancellations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport will remain open in the buildup to Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the Carolinas.
The announcement was made Wednesday on social media.
A spokesperson with MYR released the following release providing passengers with more information:
The Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) is open; however, as of this morning a few flight operations have been canceled in advance of Hurricane Dorian.
The Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) is open and operating as usual. While a few flight operations have already been canceled it is anticipated that the number of flight cancellations will escalate throughout the day. All airlines operating at MYR have posted “Travel Advisories” on their websites, providing instructions on how to re-book flights impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Travelers must contact their airlines, not the Airport, for up-to-date flight information.
If travelers have questions about their airline’s re-booking and/or cancellation policies they should visit the “Travel Advisory” section found on the air carrier’s home page at: o Allegiant Air www.allegaintair.com o American Airlines www.aa.com o Delta Air Lines www.delta.com o Frontier Airlines www.flyfrontier.com o Spirit www.spirit.com o United www.united.com o WestJet www.westjet.com
While the Airport is open, shops and restaurants may be closed even when flights are operating. Customers who wish to return a rental vehicle may utilize the drop boxes located outside the rental car building if an attendant is not on duty.
