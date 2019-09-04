‘I’m wondering where I’m gonna end up:’ Dorian evacuee awaits ride to shelter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man spent Wednesday on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach waiting for an emergency evacuation bus to take him to a shelter after being told to leave his hotel ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Craig Gannett was waiting with the hope that someone would come to his rescue.
He said he was planning to wait out the hurricane in the hotel room he's been renting since October, but earlier Wednesday morning, the hotel closed and he had to evacuate.
Gannett only had a blanket and his medication with him.
He said last year during Hurricane Florence, he went to an emergency shelter. Gannett didn't want to have to go there again but was left with no other options.
"I'm wondering where I'm gonna end up because I can't go back to where I was. They had thrown me out and told me I had to go. So where I would go, I have no idea."
Public transportation was set to cease evacuation services Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.