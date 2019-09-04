Grand Strand Medical limiting visiting hours ahead of Hurricane Dorian

By WMBF News Staff | September 4, 2019 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 10:15 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand continues to brace itsself ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

Grand Strand Medical Center announced Wednesday it hopes to keep patients and visitors safe by limiting visiting hours during the height of the storm.

Officials made the announcement on Facebook:

To ensure the safety of patients, guests and our team, we will ask all patients and visitors to enter via only our ER...

Grand Strand’s physician practices will be closed and elective surgeries and procedures at the hospital will be postponed through Thursday, September 5.

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe and well throughout the peak impact of this storm,” said CEO Mark Sims. “Rest easy and stay safe during the storm. We believe in caring for our patients like family. Know that your loved ones will be in good hands until the storm passes and you can once again visit safely

