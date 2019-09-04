Grand Strand Medical Center will remain open throughout Hurricane Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Health is implementing safety precautions for patients, visitors and staff as Hurricane Dorian approaches our coastline.
It announced that Grand Strand will be open during the storm.
“Grand Strand Medical Center will remain open throughout this storm,” said Dr. Radley Short, Emergency Medical Director for Grand Strand Health. “Our ER, Trauma and clinical teams stand ready to keep our community safe and healthy. Many injuries come during storms from flying debris or injuries when people go outside. We urge you to stay inside, avoid any standing water and be cautious until this weather event passes.”
Grand Strand’s physician practices will be closed and elective surgeries and procedures at the hospital will be postponed through Thursday, Sept. 5.
The community-based emergency rooms at North Strand ER and South Strand Medical Center will temporarily closed beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Grand Strand Health expects to reopen them on Friday as soon as the storm passes and winds are reduced enough for EMS to safely transport patients.
