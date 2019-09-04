Grand Strand apparel business donating over 2,500 items of clothing to Dorian victims in the Bahamas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach business specializing in screen-printed shirts and other apparel is doing its part to assist the Bahamas after the destruction left behind by Hurricane Dorian.
A post on the Native Sons Facebook page states employees loaded up four pallets of T-shirts, long-sleeves, hats and more to donate to the victims of Dorian.
More than 2,500 apparel items will travel to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., before being taken by boat to the Bahamas as part of the Dorian relief effort, the post stated.
“Prayers to all those families who have been affected by the storm,” the post read.
At least seven people have been confirmed killed in the Bahamas due to Dorian. The storm is expected to impact the South Carolina coastline on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.