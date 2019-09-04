Garden City residents, business owners prepping for Hurricane Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Garden City Beach residents and businesses are finalizing last-minute preparations as Hurricane Dorian approaches the South Carolina coastline.
People who live in Garden City said it's not the rain they're concerned with; it's the possible storm surge that could come with Dorian.
Residents said Garden City is one of those flood-prone areas, often seeing flooding from high tides and king tides in the past.
Several businesses along Atlantic Avenue spent Wednesday boarding up windows and placing sandbags outside their doors.
The owner of Garden City Grocery said he's moving everything inside the store, feet off the ground, for fear of the type of flooding they saw during Hurricane Matthew.
Another business owner said they were open for breakfast but plan to close up shop and board up Wednesday afternoon before Dorian approaches.
