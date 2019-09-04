Florence County moves to OPCON 1 ahead of Hurricane Dorian

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence County has increased its emergency operations level ahead of potential impacts related to Hurricane Dorian.
Florence County will move to OPCON 1 starting at 12:00pm this afternoon September 4, 2019 with full activation of our Emergency Operations Center. OPCON 1 is the highest state of emergency operations.
Additionally, Florence County Emergency Operations Center will be reduced staffing of emergency management personnel only overnight tonight (September 4, 2019). We will move to a full activation at 6:00am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 and continue 24 hour operations for the duration of the event.
The county’s Emergency Management Division, in conjunction with S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, will continue to monitor the storm closely and update the public on the threat for our area
