FIRST ALERT: Dorian still a dangerous hurricane, moving a little faster

At 11:00 AM, the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 79.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the north is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Thursday. On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move parallel to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through tonight. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. A slow weakening is expected during the next few days. However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during this time. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 milesfrom the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. NOAA buoy 41008, located off the Georgia coast, recently reported sustained winds of 40 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph. The minimum central pressure just reported by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 964 mb (28.47 inches).