FIRST ALERT: Dorian slightly stronger, tropical storm winds overspread through the Lowcountry

At 5:00 PM , the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 30.6 North, longitude 79.8 West. Dorian is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. A turn to the north is expected tonight, followed by a turn to the north- northeast on Thursday and a turn toward the northeast on Thursday night. A northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will approach the coast of South Carolina tonight, move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, and move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength are possible tonight, followed by slow weakening Thursday through Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. NOAA buoy 41008 near the Georgia coast recently reported sustained winds of 54 mph and a wind gust of 60 mph . The minimum central pressure reported by the Hurricane Hunter is 961 mb (28.38 inches).