DNR officers conduct river sweeps before Hurricane Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were busy conducting river sweeps in Horry and Georgetown counties ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
According to a tweet from SCDNR, river sweeps help to identify boaters who could be caught between bridges and unable to seek safe harbor.
On Tuesday evening, SCDNR locked down all draw and swing bridges across the state before Dorian’s expected impacts.
A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire S.C. coastline.
