CCU grad students use drones to understand how storms impact coastline

“Goals of the renourishment project is to try to sustain or expand the durability of the beach to various pressures like storm surges and better understand the rate of those changes, where the problem areas are. The hope is we can become more efficient, we can plan better, we can make these very expensive projects a little cheaper in the future to maintain our coastline,” said Dr. Paul Gayes, the executive director of Burroughs and Chapin Center for Marine and Wetland Studies.