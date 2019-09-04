Brookgreen Gardens butterflies, animals brought to safety ahead of Dorian

Employees at Brookgreen Gardens captured all the butterflies and brought them to safety ahead of Hurricane Dorian. (Source: Brookgreen Gardens)
By WMBF News Staff | September 4, 2019 at 4:03 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 4:03 PM

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The butterflies and animals at Brookgreen Garden are safe and sound as the Grand Strand community prepares for Hurricane Dorian.

Employees at Brookgreen Gardens had the job of catching all the butterflies this past week and making sure they are safe inside the zoo clinic.

They also secured the animals before closing up on Tuesday.

Brookgreen Gardens will stay closed until Dorian passes by the Grand Strand. They hope to reopen on Friday or Saturday.

