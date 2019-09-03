Uber offering free round-trip rides to SC Red Cross shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone with a phone and the Uber app can get a free ride to a Red Cross shelter before Hurricane Dorian.
Here is how to take advantage of the promotion. The free round-trip is valid for up to $20 each way.
1. Open your app and tap “Payment” in your app menu
2. Scroll down to Promotions
3. Tap “Add Promo Code”
4. Enter code DORIANRELIEF then tap “Add”
5. Select any of the shelters listed on the Red Cross website.
“The ride offer is valid for up to two trips per rider on UberX or UberXL,” a company spokeswoman said. “Driver-partner earnings will not be affected. Rides must be requested to or from any approved evacuation shelter in South Carolina. Promo code must be applied before requesting the ride for discount to apply. Discount does not apply to tips. Cannot be combined with other promotions/discounts.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.