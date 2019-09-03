STORM SURGE: A street level look at potential storm surge levels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Dorian is forecast to pass dangerously close to the Grand Strand on Thursday with a risk of significant storm surge.
The latest storm surge information from the National Hurricane Center indicates that storm surge will reach as high as 4 to 6 feet across much of the Grand Strand with levels as high as 4 to 7 feet across the South Strand and Georgetown County.
The storm surge may coincide with the afternoon high tide on Thursday to push water levels potentially higher. Thursday’s high tide is at 1:45 PM.
The maps below indicate areas where storm surge will likely be significant. Areas shaded in yellow indicate where water may be 3 feet deep above ground level. Areas in orange indicate water may be 6 feet deep above ground level. Blue areas indicate water may be 1 foot deep above ground level.
Storm surge forecasting is very difficult and is highly dependent on the exact track of the storm, wind direction and duration and tide times. Heavy rain at the same time of the storm surge could result in even higher water levels.
CHERRY GROVE
BRIARCLIFF ACRES
WITHERS SWASH
SURFSIDE BEACH
GARDEN CITY
MURRELLS INLET
