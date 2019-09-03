Postal service prepares for Hurricane Dorian in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - United States Postal Service officials say preparations for Hurricane Dorian are well underway in South Carolina.
Mail delivery and retail operations have been suspended in several areas across the state. A list of affected post offices is available here.
USPS is advising customers to deposit outgoing mail as soon as possible for timely processing and delivery outside the Lowcountry. Postal Service employees in South Carolina will be working to secure the mail, postal facilities and equipment in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.
Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available, alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website.
