Coroner called to Conway home after reported fall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has been called to a home in Conway following a reported fall, according to deputy coroner Chris Dontell.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for the Horry County Fire Department, said crews were called for a potential fall at 10:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of U.S. 378.
According to Casey, the person fell over 10 feet. It is unknown exactly where the fall took place.
The victim suffered very serious injuries, Casey said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.