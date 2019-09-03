North Myrtle Beach resort offering free garage parking for those looking to protect their car during Dorian

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As residents continue to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, one of the top concerns for residents who are riding out the storm is their car.
In North Myrtle Beach, the staff at Prince Resort – right across from Cherry Grove – are offering locals the option of leaving their cars in the resort’s parking garage for free through the duration of the storm. The first four floors are available for parking during the hurricane.
According to a parking attendant, however, one floor is already filled up.
While parking is free, drivers will need to sign a waiver beforehand. It is provided at the entrance of the garage.
Management said they haven’t offered this during the last few storms because of the predicted intensity and liability.
One employee said they didn’t think any other businesses were making such an offer. Those who do decide to park at Prince Resort will have 48 hours after the storm to get their vehicles or the resort staff said they could potentially be towed.
Drivers can park their car at the resort garage Tuesday and Wednesday, pending availability. It’s located at 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., in North Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.