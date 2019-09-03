No injuries reported after shots fired call in Florence; one in custody

By WMBF News Staff | September 3, 2019 at 5:25 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 5:25 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody following a shots fired call in Florence Monday night.

Police responded to the incident on Brunson Street around 7:30 p.m., according to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. He added that officers found the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect fled when approached.

Brandt said officers searched “for a little while” and the suspect was arrested near Charles Street.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s name and charges were not immediately available.

