No injuries reported after shots fired call in Florence; one in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody following a shots fired call in Florence Monday night.
Police responded to the incident on Brunson Street around 7:30 p.m., according to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. He added that officers found the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect fled when approached.
Brandt said officers searched “for a little while” and the suspect was arrested near Charles Street.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect’s name and charges were not immediately available.
