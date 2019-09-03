Man charged with DUI in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash that killed one woman

Man charged with DUI in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash that killed one woman
Stephen Thomas Saldo (Source: MBPD/Gray TV)
By WMBF News Staff | September 3, 2019 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 12:28 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is facing a DUI charge following a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach Sunday night that killed a woman.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 67-year-old Stephen Thomas Saldo was booked Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Crews were called to the crash at Harrelson Boulevard just south of Radar Road. Two motorcycles were involved.

The victim, 58-year-old Jennifer Wing, of Myrtle Beach, died at Grand Strand Medical Center from injuries she sustained.

According to a MBPD report, Saldo was riding with Wing at the time of the crash. Police said he had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, blood-shot eyes, slurred speech and was very unsteady on his feet.

Saldo allegedly admitted to “drinking a few drinks” and then driving his motorcycle, the report stated.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.