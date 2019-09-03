Horry County emergency center opens, working around the clock ahead of Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Emergency Center opened on Monday and the government moved to OPCON 1 as officials prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Leaders said they are preparing for the worst-case scenario and busy putting plans into action.
The Emergency Operations Center is running around the clock, shelters are open and federal and state help is beginning to arrive with more on standby. Officials said they are waiting for updates on the track before taking more action.
“We don’t want to discount the fact that this thing is still pretty far out,” Horry County councilman Johnny Vaught said.
“We do anticipate power outages, we do anticipate some debris to be down,” said Horry County Emergency Manager Randy Webster added.
But the main message that leaders shared is that now is the time to prepare.
“Please folks, take the time to do your preparedness efforts at this point. If you are not in an evacuation zone, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t leave. Make those decisions accordingly,” Webster said.
County leaders added that tankers are still coming to the area to replenish empty gas stations and there isn’t a widespread problem.
Right now, there aren’t any curfews in place, but if you decide to leave, police will patrol communities in the evacuation zones.
The Horry County Phone Bank is now open at (843) 915-5150, where officials will answer any questions you may have about hurricane preparations and evacuations.
