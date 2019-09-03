Grand Strand residents prepare homes, businesses ahead of Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All eyes are on Hurricane Dorian as it makes its way through the Atlantic and approaches landfall. As of this morning, it was about 100 miles east of West Palm Beach.
People who live along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach have boarded up their windows and doors in fear of high winds.
The clock is ticking, with the rain from Dorian expected tomorrow, making Tuesday the final day to prepare.
By now, residents should have already taken inventory of their valuables in case they are lost.
Also, residents should make sure they have important documents in plastic bags to keep them safe from water.
Officials say residents should also be prepared for power to go out at any time and also stress safety throughout power outages.
Here's some things you can do to stay prepared:
- It’s recommended to use flashlights instead of candles.
- If you plan to use a portable generator, operate them outside and never connect it to existing house wiring.
- Connect appliances directly to the generator and fuel them only when it’s not running and cooled down.
- Remember to stay away from downed trees and downed power lines and always assume they are live.
Residents and business owners who have experienced multiple hurricanes here dating back to Hurricane Hugo say they’re prepared now and just hoping for the best out of this situation.
