Georgetown County adds extra sandbag distribution hours for Wednesday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who are still in need of sandbags will be able to get some on Wednesday in Georgetown County.
Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four locations:
- North Santee Park, 1577 Mt. Zion Ave, Georgetown
- Plantersville Park, 180 Jackson Village Rd., Georgetown
- Waccamaw Middle School, 247 Wildcat Way, Pawleys Island
- Wachesaw Park, 3950 Old Kings Hwy., Murrells Inlet
The sandbags are limited to 10 per person.
The county said it went through nine truckloads of sand across all four locations on Tuesday.
The city of Myrtle Beach also went through several loads of sand for residents but said that Tuesday is the only day that they are offering sand. There will not be any sandbag distribution on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.