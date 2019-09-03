Garden City residents prepare for impacts from Dorian

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some who live in the Garden City beach area are preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Dorian as the storm continues to threaten the coastline.
While many have decided to leave, some are preparing to weather the storm. Several homes and condos along the beach are empty and boarded up.
Some said they’re planning to stay but were using Tuesday to move their belongings to safety for fear of flooding from the potential storm surge. But Susan Godwin said after enjoying the weather, she’s planning to evacuate Wednesday morning, not taking any chances with Dorian.
“I feel like it’s just got people in a frenzy and they just don’t know which direction to go," said Godwin.
Many who live in Garden City said their biggest concern is flooding from the potential storm surge. People who live right across from the beach said because of previous erosion from Hurricane Matthew and king tides, there isn’t much left to protect their homes.
Sug McMaster lived in her house on the Georgetown County side of Garden City for decades, and remembers the destruction left behind by Matthew. She fears if something isn’t done to protect the beach before the storm, the water will rise past the shore, and spill onto the streets.
“I’m praying really hard that they will be able to pull through and have some bulldozers come like they did last year and push up the dunes so that we will not have the catastrophe that we had during Matthew," said McMaster.
