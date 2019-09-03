Florence County officials continue to monitor Dorian, prepare for impacts inland

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County emergency officials are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it moves closer to the Carolina coast.
The county’s emergency management department started Tuesday with a conference call with the National Weather Service, as well as state officials.
They had several calls and meetings throughout the day with multiple county agencies.
Since Florence County is further inland, emergency management officials aren’t expecting as big of an impact as the coastal areas, but they said that doesn’t mean there’s no threat to Florence County.
Director Dusty Owens said their greatest concerns are heavy rain and strong winds.
“When you’re talking about wind, you’re looking at trees coming down, branches coming down. Of course, that will affect power lines,” he said. “We don’t see widespread flooding as a potential hazard. Basically our water sheds are low. We can hold a lot of water, but there may be flash flooding in certain areas.”
Owens said they're keeping a close eye on the southeastern part of the county like Johnsonville that is closer to the coast.
The department remains operating at OPCON level 2, which means a limited number of staff was brought in to monitor the storm and coordinate a response plan with other departments.
Owens said they have some shelters on standby, but at this time no shelters are open in Florence County.
Still, he said people should keep in mind this is a major storm.
"Just a small shift of a couple of degrees one way or the other and it's track could mean a landfall in South Carolina or a miss in South Carolina so don't bet that we're not going to have an impact so we encourage everyone to treat this as if it's going to be a major storm and go ahead and make preparations and plans accordingly," Owens said.
On Tuesday nearly all of the water and bread were gone at the the Walmart on North Beltline Drive.
Wen Falana, who lives in Darlington, said she picked up some water, non-perishables and cat litter ahead of the storm.
She admitted she’s not as concerned as last year, but said there are some things to look out for.
"Flooding, not so much, we’re okay where we’re at in Darlington, but wind has been a problem in the past and they are talking about possible tropical winds so it still could be an issue,” Falana said.
