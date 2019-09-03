FIRST ALERT: Latest track for Dorian and info on surge, wind, rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Hurricane Dorian remains a dangerous hurricane. A track very close to the South Carolina coast is likely from late Wednesday through Thursday.
THE LATEST:
At 1100 PM, the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.9 North, longitude 78.5 West. Dorian is stationary just north of Grand Bahama Island. A slow northwestward motion is expected to occur early Tuesday. A turn toward the north is forecast by late Tuesday, with a northeastward motion forecast to begin by Wednesday night.
On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. Settlement Point Grand Bahama recently reported a sustained wind of 61 mph with a gust to 82 mph, and Juno Beach Pier in northern Palm Beach County Florida recently reported a sustained wind of 44 mph with a gust to 56 mph.
The rack remains consistent and continues to show the core of Dorian offshore, but dangerously close to the east coast of the U.S. from Florida to South Carolina through Friday. It is important to note that a hurricane is not a point on a map, and that life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds extend far from the center. Regardless of the exact forecast track, Dorian is likely to produce strong winds and a life-threatening storm surge along a portion of the U.S. east coast from Florida through the Carolinas.
LOCAL IMPACTS:
STORM SURGE:
With Dorian so strong for so long, storm surge and very large and battering waves will be the number one concern with Dorian. Based on the latest forecast track, storm surge of 3 to 7 feet would be possible. Storm surge of this height would lead to significant coastal flooding of flood prone areas of Garden City, Cherry Grove, Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet. Large battering waves could lead significant beach erosion, dune breaches and ocean overwash in some areas. If Dorian is stronger, or passes closer to the coast, more significant storm surge would be possible. If Dorian’s highest surge coincides with the times of high tide, even higher surge would develop with a surge of 7 feet or more possible. High tide on Thursday is at 12:28 AM and 1:34 PM on Thursday. By comparison, the storm surge from Hurricane Matthew reached 7 feet at Cherry Grove Pier, 8.4 feet at Springmaid Pier and 9.6 feet at the mouth of the Waccamaw River near Pawleys Island.
RAINFALL IMPACTS:
Very heavy rain will fall near and along the track of Hurricane Dorian. Rainfall amounts will drop off significantly further inland. Based on the latest forecast track, rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches will be possible especially near the coast. Rainfall amounts well inland will quickly drop off to 2 to 5 inches, with areas west of I-95 likely to see even less. Areas near the coast will be susceptible to flash flooding as the heaviest rain falls late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Small creeks, swashes, retention ponds, low lying areas and flood prone roads may see considerable flooding. With much lower rainfall totals further inland, major river flooding is not expected at this time, but is something to keep a close eye on by the end of the week.
WIND IMPACTS:
Dorian is forecast to pass just offshore of the Grand Strand as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. Based on the latest forecast track, tropical storm force wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph are likely for areas along the Grand Strand. Wind gusts of this magnitude would be capable of downing some trees and powerlines along with areas of minor wind damage. Wind gusts to hurricane force, above 75 mph, are possible right along the beaches. If the storm tracks a little further west, much higher winds would be possible. Across the Pee Dee, 30 to 45 mph winds are possible. Power outages are most likely in areas near the coast but isolated outages could occur inland as well. Trees and limbs left damaged from recent hurricanes may fall during Dorian’s winds. The strongest winds are forecast to arrive from mid morning Thursday and last through Thursday evening.
TORNADO IMPACTS:
With Dorian forecast to pass just off shore, the risk of tornadoes is quite low. A few of the rain bands ahead of the hurricane could produce brief tornadoes near the Grand Strand late Wednesday and early Thursday.
