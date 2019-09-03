FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch issued for Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Dorian remains a dangerous hurricane. A track very close to the South Carolina coast is likely from late Wednesday through Thursday. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the entire South Carolina coast in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.
The National Hurricane Center said " a Hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm force winds".
THE LATEST:
At 11:00 AM, the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 78.6 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 2 mph, and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected later today and tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning.
On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night. Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days. Data from aircraft and buoys indicate that the hurricane is growing in size. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.
The track remains consistent and continues to show the core of Dorian offshore, but dangerously close to the east coast of the U.S. from Florida to South Carolina through Friday. It is important to note that a hurricane is not a point on a map, and that life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds extend far from the center. Regardless of the exact forecast track, Dorian is likely to produce strong winds and a life-threatening storm surge along a portion of the U.S. east coast from Florida through the Carolinas.
LOCAL IMPACTS:
STORM SURGE:
With Dorian so strong for so long, storm surge and very large and battering waves will be the number one concern with Dorian. Based on the latest forecast track, storm surge of 3 to 7 feet would be possible. Storm surge of this height would lead to significant coastal flooding of flood prone areas of Garden City, Cherry Grove, Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet. Large battering waves could lead significant beach erosion, dune breaches and ocean overwash in some areas. If Dorian is stronger, or passes closer to the coast, more significant storm surge would be possible. If Dorian’s highest surge coincides with the times of high tide, even higher surge would develop with a surge of 7 feet or more possible. High tide on Thursday is at 12:28 AM and 1:34 PM on Thursday. By comparison, the storm surge from Hurricane Matthew reached 7 feet at Cherry Grove Pier, 8.4 feet at Springmaid Pier and 9.6 feet at the mouth of the Waccamaw River near Pawleys Island.
RAINFALL IMPACTS:
Very heavy rain will fall near and along the track of Hurricane Dorian. Rainfall amounts will drop off significantly further inland. Based on the latest forecast track, rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches will be possible especially near the coast. Rainfall amounts well inland will quickly drop off to 2 to 5 inches, with areas west of I-95 likely to see even less. Areas near the coast will be susceptible to flash flooding as the heaviest rain falls late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Small creeks, swashes, retention ponds, low lying areas and flood prone roads may see considerable flooding. With much lower rainfall totals further inland, major river flooding is not expected at this time, but is something to keep a close eye on by the end of the week.
WIND IMPACTS:
Dorian is forecast to pass just offshore of the Grand Strand as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. Based on the latest forecast track, tropical storm force wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph are likely for areas along the Grand Strand. Wind gusts of this magnitude would be capable of downing some trees and power lines along with areas of minor wind damage. Wind gusts to hurricane force, above 75 mph, are possible right along the beaches. If the storm tracks a little further west, much higher winds would be possible. Across the Pee Dee, 30 to 45 mph winds are possible. Power outages are most likely in areas near the coast but isolated outages could occur inland as well. Trees and limbs left damaged from recent hurricanes may fall during Dorian’s winds. The strongest winds are forecast to arrive from mid morning Thursday and last through Thursday evening.
TORNADO IMPACTS:
With Dorian forecast to pass just off shore, the risk of tornadoes is quite low. A few of the rain bands ahead of the hurricane could produce brief tornadoes near the Grand Strand late Wednesday and early Thursday.
SMALL CHANGES, BIG IMPACTS:
It’s important to note that any small change to the track, will result in changes to the impacts. A 15-25 mile shift to the west will bring worse conditions onshore as Dorian moves along the South Carolina coast. While the forecast track has remained steady, there are still a few small differences in the timing and actual track from the forecast models this morning. This is something we will continue to watch as we head throughout the next two days.
It’s important to note that these are for the same time on Thursday (3PM).
