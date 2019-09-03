FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch issued for Grand Strand

Dorian is forecast to pass just offshore of the Grand Strand as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. Based on the latest forecast track, tropical storm force wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph are likely for areas along the Grand Strand. Wind gusts of this magnitude would be capable of downing some trees and power lines along with areas of minor wind damage. Wind gusts to hurricane force, above 75 mph, are possible right along the beaches. If the storm tracks a little further west, much higher winds would be possible. Across the Pee Dee, 30 to 45 mph winds are possible. Power outages are most likely in areas near the coast but isolated outages could occur inland as well. Trees and limbs left damaged from recent hurricanes may fall during Dorian’s winds. The strongest winds are forecast to arrive from mid morning Thursday and last through Thursday evening.