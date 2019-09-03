FIRST ALERT: Dorian’s track shifts slightly west, Hurricane Warning now in effect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings are now in effect for the entire South Carolina coastline. The forecast track of Dorian has shifted slightly closer to the coast.
THE LATEST:
At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 78.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph, and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning. On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast tonight through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days. Dorian has become a larger hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm- force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The latest minimum central pressure based on Air Force Reserve reconnaissance data is 959 mb.
LOCAL IMPACTS:
STORM SURGE:
With Dorian so strong for so long, storm surge and very large and battering waves will be the number one concern with Dorian. Based on the latest forecast track, storm surge of 3 to 7 feet would be possible. Storm surge of this height would lead to significant coastal flooding of flood prone areas of Garden City, Cherry Grove, Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet. Large battering waves could lead significant beach erosion, dune breaches and ocean overwash in some areas. If Dorian is stronger, or passes closer to the coast, more significant storm surge would be possible. If Dorian’s highest surge coincides with the times of high tide, even higher surge would develop with a surge of 7 feet or more possible. High tide on Thursday is at 12:28 AM and 1:34 PM on Thursday. By comparison, the storm surge from Hurricane Matthew reached 7 feet at Cherry Grove Pier, 8.4 feet at Springmaid Pier and 9.6 feet at the mouth of the Waccamaw River near Pawleys Island.
Impacts from storm surge could be significant and reach greater than 6 feet above ground in some areas. Inundation is likely to impact vulnerable homes along tidal creeks and waterways farther inland. Large sections of coastal roads will become flooded. Severe beach erosion is expected with significant dune loss. Sands from displaced dunes will likely deposit onto the barrier island roads. Damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers is possible.
Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.
Large swells will affect the northwestern Bahamas, and the entire southeastern United States coast from Florida through North Carolina during the next several days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
RAINFALL IMPACTS:
Very heavy rain will fall near and along the track of Hurricane Dorian. Rainfall amounts will drop off significantly further inland. Based on the latest forecast track, rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches will be possible especially near the coast. Isolated rainfall totals of over a foot will be possible near the coast. Rainfall amounts well inland will quickly drop off to 2 to 5 inches, with areas west of I-95 likely to see even less. Areas near the coast will be very susceptible to flash flooding as the heaviest rain falls late Thursday into Thursday evening. Small creeks, swashes, retention ponds, low lying areas and flood prone roads may see considerable flooding. With much lower rainfall totals further inland, major river flooding is not expected at this time, but is something to keep a close eye on by the end of the week.
WIND IMPACTS:
Dorian is forecast to pass just offshore of the Grand Strand as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. Based on the latest forecast track, tropical storm force wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph are likely for areas along the Grand Strand. Wind gusts of this magnitude would be capable of downing trees and power lines along with areas of minor wind damage. Shingles, roofing, siding and awnings can be damaged in wind gusts that strong. Wind gusts to hurricane force, above 75 mph, are possible right along the beaches. If the storm tracks a little further west, much higher winds would be possible.
Across the Pee Dee, 35 to 50 mph winds are likely especially in areas east of Interstate 95. Power outages are most likely in areas near the coast but isolated outages could occur inland as well. Trees and limbs left damaged from recent hurricanes may fall during Dorian’s winds. The strongest winds are forecast to arrive from mid morning Thursday and last through late Thursday evening.
TORNADO IMPACTS:
With Dorian forecast to pass just off shore, the risk of tornadoes is quite low. A few of the rain bands ahead of the hurricane could produce brief tornadoes near the Grand Strand late Wednesday night and Thursday.
SMALL CHANGES, BIG IMPACTS:
It’s important to note that any small change to the track will result in changes to the impacts. A 15-25 mile shift to the west will bringeven worse conditions onshore as Dorian moves along the South Carolina coast. While the forecast track has remained steady, there are still a few small differences in the timing and actual track from the forecast models. Last minute adjustments to the forecast track will be likely through Thursday.
