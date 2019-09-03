FIRST ALERT: Dorian’s track shifts slightly west, Hurricane Warning now in effect

Very heavy rain will fall near and along the track of Hurricane Dorian. Rainfall amounts will drop off significantly further inland. Based on the latest forecast track, rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches will be possible especially near the coast. Isolated rainfall totals of over a foot will be possible near the coast. Rainfall amounts well inland will quickly drop off to 2 to 5 inches, with areas west of I-95 likely to see even less. Areas near the coast will be very susceptible to flash flooding as the heaviest rain falls late Thursday into Thursday evening. Small creeks, swashes, retention ponds, low lying areas and flood prone roads may see considerable flooding. With much lower rainfall totals further inland, major river flooding is not expected at this time, but is something to keep a close eye on by the end of the week.