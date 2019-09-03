Famous inhabitants of Murrells Inlet’s ‘Goat Island’ evacuated before Dorian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The famous occupants of Goat Island at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk are taking shelter before Hurricane Dorian gets too close to the coast.
The city's Facebook page confirms the goats were taken off the island at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They’ll be staying inland until the storm passes.
The goats have been on the island for decades to help take care of the underbrush, and have become quite the popular attraction for those who live in the area.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.