Duke Energy crews staging in Florence in preparation for Dorian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – Duke Energy has nearly 9,000 field personnel on standby ready to respond to Hurricane Dorian in the Carolinas.
Duke Energy said it is moving an extra 4,000 field personnel from 23 states and Canada to the Carolinas. The crews are on top of 5,000 Duke Energy line workers and tree personnel in the Carolinas.
“We will have a total field workforce of about 9,000 ready to restore outages when the storm moves out of the Carolinas,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s incident commander for the Carolinas. “Our customers should know that once we begin work, we will not stop until restoration is complete.”
Duke Energy told WMBF News that a number of those crews will be staging at the Florence Center and ready to respond as outages happen.
It’s important to know that before power can be restored, crews must asses the extent of the damage, which can sometimes take 24 hours or more, to determine which crews, equipment and supplies are needed before repairs can happen. Crews will also work to restore power while damage assessment occurs as conditions allow.
Safety recommendations from Duke Energy:
- Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines and keep children and pets away from power lines as well. Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.
- Report all power line hazards using the following phone numbers:
- 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers.
- 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.
- If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
- Click here for a video demonstration and to read more about safety around power lines.
- In advance of a storm, create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm strikes.
- Review insurance policies, and include extra copies of the policies and other important documents in your emergency supply kit (ideally in a waterproof container).
- Maintain a supply of water and nonperishable food.
- Keep a portable radio or TV, or a NOAA weather radio, on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.
- Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of the storm to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.
- Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs or evacuation is required.
- Pet owners can make arrangements to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets, or at pet-friendly hotels or friends’ or family members’ homes.
