DNR to lock down all draw, swing bridges before impacts from Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – All draw bridges and swing bridges across the state of South Carolina will be locked down Tuesday, Sept. 4, starting at 6 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
A tweet from SCDNR states officers conducted river sweeps Tuesday morning to identify boats that may be caught between the bridges and unable to seek safe harbor.
River sweeps will continue Wednesday morning, according to DNR.
Locally, the Socastee Swing Bridge and the Little River Swing Bridge will be impacted.
This means the bridges will be closed to boats. However, vehicle traffic will continue.
