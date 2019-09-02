Preparing for Hurricane Dorian without breaking the bank

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - People along the coast are preparing for potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian, but there’s no need to get your wallet out and break the bank to do so.
You can find most of the items needed for a hurricane kit within your home and you can go ahead and prepare your hurricane supply kit.
A few items you probably already have within your home to help with health and hygiene are hand towels, hand sanitizer, Advil or Tylenol, Kleenex, soap of any kind, a disinfecting spray and paper towels.
You’ll also want to make sure you have a three-day supply of non-perishable foods for every member of the household. This could consist of canned soup or peanut butter. Also, granola bars, protein bars and trail mix. You’ll also want to make sure that you have a three-day supply of water.
It’s recommended that you have one gallon of water per person. If you don’t want to go out and buy bottled water, you can use gallon Ziplock bags.
You can fill them up with water from the sink and place them in the freezer. Once you do that, they’ll freeze completely and then you’ll have frozen water that will defrost within an hour of you taking it out.
Other items to add to your kit are a lighter, a can opener, you can also add multiple candles, batteries, flashlights and a garbage bag.
Mike Callan, the store manager at the Home Depot on Highway 17, said that over the last 48 hours, the store has sold out of generators completely. The store received a shipment Monday afternoon, but they may not last long.
“We have a lot of customers coming in shopping for the essentials: batteries, gas cans, propane, extension cords," Callan said.
But, he suggests that if you plan to prepare, you go ahead and do so now.
“We’re going to be in a situation where things start to move really, really quickly. So it’s better to give yourself that time now where you have that peace of mind as that storm approaches so you have everything ready and prepared,” Callan said.
Home Depot has its own list of items recommended for you to buy to protect your home, you can find that by clicking here.
