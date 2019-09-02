LIST: Schools, businesses close ahead of Hurricane Dorian

By WMBF News Staff | September 2, 2019 at 5:32 AM EDT - Updated September 2 at 5:33 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – On Sunday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Dorian, including Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties.

With that evacuation order, school and business closings have also come in ahead of the storm.

This list will be updated as more closings are announced:

School closures

Horry County Schools: closed Tuesday until further notice

Georgetown County Schools: closed Tuesday until further notice

Coastal Carolina University: all residents halls and campus housing will close Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. Classes are canceled Tuesday until further notice.

Horry Georgetown Technical College: classes are canceled Tuesday until further notice.

Government office closures

S.C. government offices: state government offices in Georgetown and Horry counties will be closed Tuesday until further notice

