LIST: Schools, businesses close ahead of Hurricane Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – On Sunday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Dorian, including Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties.
With that evacuation order, school and business closings have also come in ahead of the storm.
This list will be updated as more closings are announced:
School closures
Horry County Schools: closed Tuesday until further notice
Georgetown County Schools: closed Tuesday until further notice
Coastal Carolina University: all residents halls and campus housing will close Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. Classes are canceled Tuesday until further notice.
Horry Georgetown Technical College: classes are canceled Tuesday until further notice.
Government office closures
S.C. government offices: state government offices in Georgetown and Horry counties will be closed Tuesday until further notice
