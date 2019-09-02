LIST: S.C. Emergency Management Division posts emergency shelter information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has posted information on emergency shelters in our area.
Residents headed to evacuation shelters are told to bring their own blankets, pillows, cots and special food items if they are on restricted diets.
There are a few shelters that are pet-friendly, but individuals and families should plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas.
While pets are not allowed inside Red Cross evacuation shelters, people with animals can take their pets with them to any shelter so volunteers can help them make arrangements.
List of Grand Strand shelters:
- Conway High School: 2301 Church Street, Conway, SC 29526
- Loris High School: 301 Loris Lions Road, Loris, SC 29569
- Ocean Bay Middle School: 905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- Pleasant Hill Elementary: 127 Schoolhouse Road, Hemingway, SC 29554
- Aynor Middle School: 400 Frye Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544
