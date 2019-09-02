Know Your Zone in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced Sunday that residents in Zone A of Horry County should evacuate the area starting at noon Monday, but many viewers aren’t sure which zone they live in or how to evacuate if they are in Zone A.
Horry County’s Emergency Management website has guides that make the zones clear, and they also have an interactive map where you can put in your address and find your zone and evacuation route.
According to the county:
Know Your Zone is a public education campaign to inform the citizens and visitors of Horry County of the new hurricane evacuation zones and their vulnerability to storm surge. The Know Your Zone campaign was developed as a result of the information contained in the South Carolina Hurricane Evacuation Study (HES) for the Northern Conglomerate that was released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in 2012. The campaign also reflects the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) decision to separate the association of storm surge inundation from the category of storm.
Evacuation areas for ZONE A include:
- All areas east of U.S. Business 17 up to the intersection with US 17
- All areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line
Also includes all flood prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.
Evacuation areas for ZONE B include:
- Areas South of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive
- All areas in Longwood Plantation to the Waccamaw River
- All areas east of US 17 Bypass to US 17
- All areas east of US 17 to the northern county line
Also includes all flood prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.
Evacuation areas for ZONE C include:
- Areas between Hwy 701 and Hwy 544
- South of Brown's Chapel Avenue and Hwy 814
- All areas east of Highway 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) to Hwy 90
- All areas east of Highway 90 to US 17 to the northern county line
Also includes all flood prone areas along Waccamaw River and Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.
