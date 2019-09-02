Insurance agents urge residents to check coverage ahead of Dorian

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Hurricane Dorian threatens impacts on our area, now is a good time to check your insurance and understand your coverage.
If you haven’t already, now is the time to make sure your policy is up to date and understand your responsibilities to protect yourself against loss. Insurance agents stress homeowners should become familiar with their insurance deductibles, and the dollar amount you would be required to pay out if a hurricane damages your home.
According to Field Insurance Agency President Brian Payne, with named storms like Dorian, most policies will have a higher deductible.
“What you want to do is make sure you’ve got your policy handy, whether that is a paper copy or a PDF document. Have your information for claims handy, that’s one of the most important things. Review the deductible and how it is applied in the event of a storm," said Payne.
Payne also said while it’s not necessarily required, if your home is damaged in the storm you may want to document that damage, with photos or video if possible.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.