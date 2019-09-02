SCDOT, law enforcement begin lane reversal process on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers and the department of public safety began the lane reversal process on I-26 eastbound just before 7 a.m. Monday.
SCDOT personnel have begun closing entrance ramps to I-26 eastbound in between I-77 and I-526
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Sunday that both sides of I-26 between Charleston and Columbia will be switched to westbound travel beginning Monday at 12 p.m.
The reversal will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526 and will continue west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County. Drivers will not be able to use I-26 to get from Columbia to Charleston.
Beginning around 5 a.m. Monday, the South Carolina department of public safety and supporting agencies will begin closing access to eastbound lanes of I-26 from I-77 in Columbia to I-526 in Charleston in preparation for the noon evacuation.
Once the interstate is flushed of all eastbound traffic, All lanes on I-26 will be moving westbound from I-526 in Charleston toward I-77 in Columbia. Travel will only be possible in one direction while the evacuation is in progress.
One lane of US 278 in Hilton Head will also be reversed to create three westbound lanes at the intersection of Spanish Wells Drive and Moss Creek Village Drive. This reversal will run approximately two miles in length.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Transportation along with supporting agencies will reverse the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes to ease the flow of traffic away from the coast at noon, he said.
