Horry County will move to OPCON 1 for coastal evacuations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Emergency Operations Center will open Monday at 10 a.m. in response to the evacuation of Zone A, which begins at 12 p.m.
Horry County Government will move to OPCON 1 at 12 p.m. Monday to support the evacuation order. The Horry County Phone Bank is now open at (843) 915-5150, according to a press release.
Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered that schools in Horry County and state government offices close beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. County offices will be open Tuesday on a regular operating schedule.
In anticipation of possible effects on Horry County from the tropical system, Horry County Emergency Management wants to remind all citizens that waiting for a watch or warning is waiting too long! Begin preparation now by:
- Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.
- Having family hurricane plans in place.
- Ensuring family emergency/hurricane kits are ready; including items like water, batteries, flashlights, etc.
- Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up to date hurricane information.
- Keeping vehicles fueled up and serviced.
- Being sure that you Know Your Zone! Go to Horry County’s website at http://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/EmergencyManagement/Hurricanes/KnowYourZone to find your zone.
- Knowing where you will evacuate if asked to.
- Making plans for pets.
Additional hurricane information can be found on Horry County’s website.
