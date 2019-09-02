First Alert: Scattered showers and storms through Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unsettled weather pattern will continue for Labor Day as the humidity and temperatures continue to rise. The forecast will be similar to yesterday with times partly cloudy skies through the first half of the day. A mix of clouds and sunshine should provide for some drier times during Labor Day. As we head into the afternoon hours, scattered showers and storms will become scattered after highs reach the low-mid 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s inland.
In addition to the rainfall, onshore flow will be sticking around throughout Labor Day and will provide for the high risk of rip currents through the week. Swimming is not advised, especially around low tide. The surf will be rough and extremely dangerous today. There is still time to go to the beach but the pool would be the better option to cool down.
Tuesday will feature drier conditions with highs in the mid 80s for the beaches and the upper 80s to lower 90s for Florence. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out but most locations will remain dry and humid. Our eyes will still be focused on Dorian as it turns northeast and works toward the Carolinas.
Our rain chances will increase as Dorian moves along the coast by Wednesday and Thursday. Impacts will begin to arrive by the middle of the day Wednesday and through Thursday. For a complete list of what you need to know regarding Dorian, check out our updated hurricane story.
