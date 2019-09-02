FCSO: Fight between two drivers leads to deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday to East Palmetto Street and Old Marion Highway.
Investigators said the driver of a logging truck got out of his vehicle and threatened the driver of a passenger vehicle with a weapon. The driver of the passenger vehicle then shot and killed the logging truck driver, according to authorities.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
No one is in custody at this time as deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
