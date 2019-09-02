Everything to know ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Dorian is days away from potential impacts to the Carolinas.
With that, there are a number of questions people have as they prepare for the storm. Here are bits of information and links to help you plan.
HURRICANE DORIAN
The ultimate impacts the Carolinas will see are all dependent on the track, but tropical storm conditions are expected late Wednesday and into Thursday. Heavy rainfall will also be expected, especially on Thursday.
There is the chance for some hurricane-force wind gusts if this track continues and the eye is 0 to 50 miles offshore. Beach erosion and storm surge will also be expected throughout the duration of Dorian.
Obviously, the degree of storm surge, beach erosion, wind speeds and rain rates all are dependent on which track this takes.
For the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, impacts are expected to begin late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Heading into Friday, the area will see the chance for a morning shower or two before clearing out by the afternoon.
Click here to stay up-to-date with Dorian’s forecast track.
EVACUATIONS
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Sunday evacuations for areas of the Grand Strand, the Lowcountry and the Midlands ahead of Dorian.
Evacuations are set to begin at 12 p.m. Monday. For Horry and Georgetown counties, those in Zone A will be evacuated. There are no scheduled lane reversals.
CLOSINGS
Schools in Horry and Georgetown counties have announced classes will be canceled on Tuesday until further notice. Students and Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College will also not report to class.
Check back with this list as more closings come in.
EMERGENCY SHELTERS
Georgetown County is opening an emergency shelter beginning at 12 p.m. Monday. The shelter will be located at Pleasant Hill Elementary School, at 127 Schoolhouse Drive, Hemingway. Shuttle service will be provided for those in need of a ride to a shelter.
HOSPITALS
Tidelands Health posted on its Facebook page that its facilities are expected to remain open and serving the community throughout Dorian, as their hospitals are located outside of Zone A and are not included in the mandatory medical evaluation.
Grand Strand Medical Center is located in Zone B, is open, and currently not affected for evacuation orders.
AIRLINES
According to the city, the Myrtle Beach International Airport remains open at this time.
It is the individual airlines’ decision as to whether flights are delayed or cancelled. All inquiries should be directed to the passenger’s individual airline, not the airport.
Information from the individual airlines can be found by clicking the links below:
GARBAGE PICK-UP
The city of Myrtle Beach is adjusting this week’s collection schedule slightly in an effort to serve all customers before the storm’s effects are felt. Here is the revised schedule:
Monday, Sept. 2: Regular service of Zone 1 (Monday Zone) for all products: garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulky junk
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Service of Zones 2 and 3 (both Tuesday and Wednesday Zones) for garbage only; no pickup of recycling, yard waste or bulky junk
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Service of Zone 4 (Thursday Zone) for garbage only; no pickup of recycling, yard waste or bulky junk.
SANDBAGS
The city of Myrtle Beach has announced that sandbag pickups will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3, starting at 12 p.m. The distribution will take place at the city services building, located at 921 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach.
HELPFUL LINKS
